India Complete West Indies T20 Series Clean Sweep

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

India complete West Indies T20 series clean sweep

Providence, Guyana, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :India beat West Indies by seven wickets at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Tuesday to complete a clean sweep of the T20 international three-match series.

Rain delayed the concluding match by an hour but there was no stopping India who had clinched the series with back-to-back wins in Florida at the weekend.

They won the opening match by four wickets and the second by 22 runs on the DLS method.

