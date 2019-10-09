UrduPoint.com
India Confirms China Summit, With Just Two Days To Go

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

India confirms China summit, with just two days to go

New Delhi, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping for an "informal summit" later this week, New Delhi confirmed Wednesday, just 48 hours ahead of the meeting.

India had been preparing for the talks on Friday and Saturday but there had been speculation that they might be postponed because of differences over several issues.

These include Chinese unease over India's move in August to split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two and Indian military exercises in Arunachal Pradesh state, part of which is also claimed by Beijing.

India has also objected to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a global infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a territory claimed by New Delhi.

The Indian foreign ministry said talks in Chennai in Southern India would "provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership".

