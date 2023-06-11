UrduPoint.com

India Continuously Violating All Int'l Laws And Conventions In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

India continuously violating all int'l laws and conventions in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have said that India is continuously flouting all international laws and conventions in the territory with impunity.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their basic human rights by India. They said New Delhi is using black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to arrest and detain innocent people in the territory.,Kashmir media service reported.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked Kashmir's special status in flagrant breach of international law and UN resolutions. They said New Delhi is now settling the Indian citizens in IIOJK by granting them domicile status to change the demographic composition of the UN-recognized dispute territory.

The political experts and analysts deplored that the Modi regime is grabbing the Kashmiris' land and properties in violation of international norms. India is forcibly denying the Kashmiris their universally recognized right to self-determination, they said.

The political experts and analysts maintained that India's intransigence is the main hurdle in the way of implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and New Delhi must be punished for disregarding the global laws and agreements in IIOJK. They added that the world powers must stop shutting their eyes towards the plight of Kashmiri people and come forward in a big way to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Media All Government

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

4 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

14 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.