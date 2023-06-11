ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have said that India is continuously flouting all international laws and conventions in the territory with impunity.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their basic human rights by India. They said New Delhi is using black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to arrest and detain innocent people in the territory.,Kashmir media service reported.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked Kashmir's special status in flagrant breach of international law and UN resolutions. They said New Delhi is now settling the Indian citizens in IIOJK by granting them domicile status to change the demographic composition of the UN-recognized dispute territory.

The political experts and analysts deplored that the Modi regime is grabbing the Kashmiris' land and properties in violation of international norms. India is forcibly denying the Kashmiris their universally recognized right to self-determination, they said.

The political experts and analysts maintained that India's intransigence is the main hurdle in the way of implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and New Delhi must be punished for disregarding the global laws and agreements in IIOJK. They added that the world powers must stop shutting their eyes towards the plight of Kashmiri people and come forward in a big way to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.