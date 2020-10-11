UrduPoint.com
India Coronavirus Cases Cross 7 Million: Official Data

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million: official data

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :India's coronavirus cases surged past seven million on Sunday, taking it ever closer to overtaking the United States as the world's most infected country.

Health ministry data showed a rise of almost 75,000 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 7.05 million, second only to the US which has recorded 7.67 million infections.

