India Coronavirus Cases Cross 7 Million: Official Data
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 11:30 AM
New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :India's coronavirus cases surged past seven million on Sunday, taking it ever closer to overtaking the United States as the world's most infected country.
Health ministry data showed a rise of almost 75,000 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 7.05 million, second only to the US which has recorded 7.67 million infections.