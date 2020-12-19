India coronavirus cases pass 10 million: official data

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :India surged past 10 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, official data showed, the second highest in the world although new infection rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks.

Total cases were 10.0 million, up just over 25,000 in 24 hours, with 9.6 million recoveries and 145,136 deaths, according to the health ministry.