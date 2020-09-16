India Coronavirus Cases Pass 5 Million: Health Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:20 AM
New Delhi, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :India's total number of novel coronavirus cases passed five million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, as the pandemic extends its grip on the vast country at an ever-faster rate.
With its latest one million cases recorded in just 11 days, a world record, India now has 5.02 million infections. Only the United States has more, with 6.59 million infections.
