India coronavirus cases pass 5 million: health ministry

New Delhi, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :India's total number of novel coronavirus cases passed five million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, as the pandemic extends its grip on the vast country at an ever-faster rate.

With its latest one million cases recorded in just 11 days, a world record, India now has 5.02 million infections. Only the United States has more, with 6.59 million infections.

stu/jah\932