India coronavirus cases pass 6 million

New Delhi, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :India on Monday passed the milestone of six million coronavirus cases, official data showed as the pandemic rages across the vast South Asian nation.

With 6.1 million infections as of Monday according to the health ministry, India is on course to pass the United States as the country with the most infections in the coming weeks. India has also recorded close to 100,000 deaths.