India coronavirus cases pass nine million: official data

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :India's coronavirus cases passed nine million on Friday, health ministry data showed, the world's second-highest tally after the United States.

The total number of recorded novel coronavirus infections was 9.004 million, the data showed, with 132,162 deaths. Many experts believe this is likely an under-estimate due to low levels of testing compared to other countries.