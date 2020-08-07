UrduPoint.com
India Coronavirus Cases Pass Two Million: Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

New Delhi, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :India's coronavirus cases passed two million on Friday after a daily jump of more than 60,000 and around 900 new deaths, health ministry data showed.

India has now recorded 2.03 million infections and 41,585 deaths, according to the ministry's website. Many experts doubt the official figures, however, and say the true numbers may be much higher.

