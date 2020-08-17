India coronavirus deaths hit 50,000: health ministry

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :India's death toll from the coronavirus hit 50,000 on Monday, with more than 900 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The country last week overtook Britain with the world's fourth-highest number of deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico, and has recorded 2.

6 million infections.

India's death toll from the pandemic now stands at 50,921, an increase of 941 from the previous day, according to the health ministry's website.