UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Coronavirus Deaths Hit 50,000: Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

India coronavirus deaths hit 50,000: health ministry

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :India's death toll from the coronavirus hit 50,000 on Monday, with more than 900 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The country last week overtook Britain with the world's fourth-highest number of deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico, and has recorded 2.

6 million infections.

India's death toll from the pandemic now stands at 50,921, an increase of 941 from the previous day, according to the health ministry's website.

Related Topics

World Brazil United States Mexico From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

13 seconds ago

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

9 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.