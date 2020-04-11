India COVID-19 death toll rises to 239 as total cases reach 7,447

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Saturday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 239 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 7,447.

"As on 8:00 a.m (local time) today 239 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of 33 deaths and an increase of 686 cases since Friday evening.

On Friday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 6,761 and the death toll was 206.

According to ministry officials, so far 643 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 6,565," reads the information.

Saturday marks the 18th straight day of ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The three-week lockdown is expected to end on April 14.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Saturday hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of states to decide the future course of action in the fight against COVID-19, the state-run broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR) said.