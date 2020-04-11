UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 239 As Total Cases Reach 7,447

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 239 as total cases reach 7,447

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Saturday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 239 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 7,447.

"As on 8:00 a.m (local time) today 239 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of 33 deaths and an increase of 686 cases since Friday evening.

On Friday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 6,761 and the death toll was 206.

According to ministry officials, so far 643 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 6,565," reads the information.

Saturday marks the 18th straight day of ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The three-week lockdown is expected to end on April 14.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Saturday hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of states to decide the future course of action in the fight against COVID-19, the state-run broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR) said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi April All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Michael Atherton on this week’s PCB Podcast

49 seconds ago

Death toll rises to 71 after 4793 cases in Pakista ..

10 minutes ago

OPPO Issues Advisory to its customers to fight aga ..

17 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.