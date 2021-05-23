India COVID-19 tally rises to 26,530,132, daily deaths fall below 4,000

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,530,132 with 240,842 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, said the Federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Besides, as many as 3,741 deaths since Saturday morning took the death toll to 299,266. After two days, the number of daily deaths has once again fell below-4,000 mark.

There are still 2,805,399 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 118,001 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 23,425,467 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

In a bid to curb the COVID-19 cases' graph, most of the states in the country have imposed night curfews and partial or complete lockdowns.

India's nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan.

16, and over 195 million vaccination doses (195,004,184) have been administered to the people across the country.

A total of 1,604,542 vaccine doses were given on Saturday alone.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. Though, an acute shortage of vaccines is being felt across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 328 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 328,607,937 tests were conducted till Saturday, out of which 2,123,782 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday.

Three types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India, including the Covishield, the Covaxin, and the Russia-made Sputnik-V.