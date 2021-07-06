India COVID-19 tally rises to 30,619,932

NEW DELHI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,619,932 on Tuesday as 34,703 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

"India reports 34,703 new cases in last 24 hours which is the lowest in 111 days," added the health ministry in a statement.

Besides, 553 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 403,281.

There are still 464,357 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 17,714 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,752,294 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 51,864 were discharged during the past 24 hours.