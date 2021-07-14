UrduPoint.com
India COVID-19 Tally Rises To 30,946,074

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

India COVID-19 tally rises to 30,946,074

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,946,074 on Wednesday as 38,792 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 624 more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 411,408.

Currently there are 429,946 active cases in the country with a decrease of 2,832 during the period.

A total of 30,104,720 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 41,000 new recoveries.

