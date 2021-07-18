India COVID-19 tally rises to 31,106,065

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,106,065 on Sunday as 41,157 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 518 deaths from the pandemic were also reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 413,609.

There are still 422,660 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 1,365 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,269,796 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 42,004 were discharged during the past 24 hours.