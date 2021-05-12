UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Covid Deaths Soar Toll Past 250,000

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :India's coronavirus death toll surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday, official data showed, as the pandemic raged across the vast country of 1.3 billion people.

According to the health ministry, 4,205 people died in the past 24 hours -- a new record -- taking total fatalities to 254,197.

The number of cases rose almost 350,000 to 23.3 million, the second-highest after the United States.

While the pandemic is easing in major cities, the virus appears to be running unchecked in India's vast rural hinterland where two-thirds of its people live.

Many experts believe the official numbers of people dying in India, which has one of the world's poorest-funded health care systems, are an underestimate.

"Deaths are much higher than what our official data is revealing," Anant Bhan, an independent health policy and bioethics researcher, told AFP.

Related Topics

India World Died United States Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

8 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

10 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.