UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Crush Bangladesh In Day-night Test To Sweep Series

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

India crush Bangladesh in day-night Test to sweep series

Kolkata, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Paceman Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets as India thrashed Bangladesh in just over two days of their first day-night Test to sweep the series 2-0 on Sunday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 195 in less than an hour of the first session on day three in Kolkata, as India won by an innings and 46 runs to record their 12th-straight Test series triumph on home soil.

It was a memorable pink-ball international debut for India, who become the only team to win four consecutive Tests by an innings margin.

Virat Kohli's side -- which has now won seven Tests in a row -- consolidated their top position in the world Test championship with three successive series sweeps.

Mushfiqur Rahim made a valiant 74 before falling to Yadav, and the innings soon folded as Mahmudullah did not return to bat after he had retired hurt on 39 on day two.

India took 8.4 overs to wrap up the game at Eden Gardens with Yadav taking all the three wickets to fall Sunday afternoon.

Ishant Sharma led the pace charge with impressive match figures of 9-78 to flatten the Bangladesh batting that fell for 106 in their first innings of the opening day.

"With the way these guys are bowling now, they can pick up wickets on any surface -- whether we play at home or we play away," a victorious Kohli said.

"I think it is all about the mindset... these guys are very hungry, they are at the top of their game.

"I feel that we are in the right kind of space right now to capitalise on opportunities and everyone is enjoying playing in this team and I think that's the standout feature about us." Kohli played a key part with his 136 in India's 347 for nine declared on Saturday as they managed a lead of 241 runs.

The tourists were in early trouble at 13 for four in the final session on day two when Mushfiqur resisted India's persistent pace attack.

Ishant trapped Shadman islam lbw for nought and then claimed skipper Mominul Haque, who got a pair of ducks.

The spearhead quickie, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, bowled at a lively pace as one of his rising deliveries hit Mohammad Mithun on the helmet.

Bangladesh were forced to take two concussion substitutes in Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam for Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan who were hit on the helmet by Shami on day one.

Mushfiqur was also at the receiving end of a nasty hit from Yadav, but went on to play a fighting knock.

Kohli completed his 27th century before falling to a stunning catch by Taijul off Ebadat Hossain.

India won the opening Test also inside three days, as well as the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

Related Topics

India Attack Century World Bangladesh Kolkata Lead Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mominul Haque Taijul Islam Virat Kohli Sunday All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

2 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.