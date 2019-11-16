UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Declare On Overnight 493-6 In Bangladesh Test

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

India declare on overnight 493-6 in Bangladesh Test

Indore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :India on Saturday declared their first innings on their overnight score of 493 for six against Bangladesh on day three of the first Test in Indore.

Bangladesh start their second innings with a deficit of 343 after being bundled out for 150 in the first innings.

The hosts rode on opener Mayank Agarwal's 243 to pulverise the Bangladesh bowlers and amass 407 runs on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, hitting 60, and Umesh Yadav, scoring 25 off 10 balls, provided late evening fireworks before the close of play on day two.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh Indore Mayank Agarwal

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

9 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

9 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

8 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

10 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.