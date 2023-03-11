UrduPoint.com

India Designs Of Holding Elections In IIOJK Discredited

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

India designs of holding elections in IIOJK discredited

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 10 (APP):Former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Srinagar) Dr. Mubeen Shah emphasized the need to expose the narrative of India holding the so-called elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir State to give the sham impression to the world that the disputed valley was their integral part.

In an interview from Istanbul, where he is currently living in exile Dr Shah said, "In order to break this narrative it is important that we treat "local elections" in IIOJK like municipality elections just for road developments," adding this would downplay and undermine the exercise.

He also lambasted the Indian unilateral action of scrapping the special status of IIOJK, terming Omar Abdullah. Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone, Altaf Bukhari as "stooges". He categorically said that these "stooges" of India did not represent the people of Kashmir.

"These deceitful politicians of India and IIOJK are not our representatives," Dr. Shah concluded.

Related Topics

India World Omar Abdullah Road Jammu Srinagar Istanbul Chamber Commerce Mufti From Industry

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

48 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

48 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

1 hour ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

47 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

1 hour ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.