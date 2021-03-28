UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Edge England Despite Curran Heroics To Seal ODI Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:50 PM

India edge England despite Curran heroics to seal ODI series

Pune, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :India beat England by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the one-day series 2-1 despite a courageous unbeaten 95 from Sam Curran.

England, who had already lost the Test and Twenty20 series, bowled out India for 329.

Curran then equalled the biggest one-day innings by a batsman coming in at eight or lower but India held on to win.

Indian seamers Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets between them as England finished on 322 for nine.

India were bowled out in 48.2 overs after Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) put on 99 for the fifth-wicket after being put into bat first.

England were in trouble at 200-7 when Curran came in and built key partnerships including a 60-run ninth-wicket stand with Mark Wood, who made 14 before being run out in the final over.

Kumar admitted that his side were "tense" going into the finale.

But needing 14 to win off the final six balls, Curran came up against a disciplined effort from T. Natarajan who gave away just one boundary.

The left-handed Curran, who was twice dropped, hit nine fours and three sixes in his 83-ball knock.

The effort was England's second successive score of 300-plus after they chased 337 in the previous ODI to level the series.

Virat Kohli's India outplayed England in the four Tests 3-1 and then edged out the tourists 3-2 in the Twenty20 series.

Related Topics

India Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur Sunday From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain receives Hamdan bin Zayed

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

4 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.