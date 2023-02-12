UrduPoint.com

'India Expanding Settler-colonial Project In IIOJK By Grabbing Kashmiris' Land'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

'India expanding settler-colonial project in IIOJK by grabbing Kashmiris' land'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :India is expanding its settler-colonial project in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by grabbing more and more land from the Kashmiris.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said India has been treating Kashmir as its colony right from 1947 when its troops illegally landed in Srinagar on 27th October 1947 against the partition plan of the subcontinent and the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

It said the Modi regime's August 5, 2019 illegal move to repeal the special status of the occupied territory was another step towards colonizing Kashmir. It said colonization of IIOJK has since long been a dream of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Marginalization of the indigenous population and policies of land grab are obvious manifestations of Modi's colonial project in the occupied territory, it added.

The report said wiping away Kashmir's special status has been a dream of Hindutva forces.

As part of its settler-colonial project, India is changing the demography of IIOJK by settling non-Kashmiri Hindus in the territory, it maintained.

The report deplored that India was exploiting Kashmir's natural resources with full impunity through heavy militarization. It said Modi is using Indian business companies and tycoons to expand the colonization of Kashmir.

It said India's colonial settler enterprise in IIOJK is proceeding along the same lines as the Israeli grab land in Palestine. The colonial measures in IIOJK by India are clear violations of the United Nations resolutions, it maintained.

The report said there is deafening silence about Modi's naked colonialism in IIOJK and the world must break its silence about India's colonialism in IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the World Body resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

