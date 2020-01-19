MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 19 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that India had badly failed to put Kashmir issue under carpet and today it was under-debate at United Nations and other international fora.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted by a local daily of AJK in the State's metropolis on Sunday, he thanked China who convened a meeting of the United Nations Security Council and exposed India's ugly face and its inhuman polities to the world.

He said all policies of Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi are anti-humanity and cruel.

He said UN has mandated the Kashmiris to struggle for achieving right to self determination and resist Indian illegal occupation of the territory.

Farooq Haider said following last year 5th August, Modi led BJP government inflicted every oppressive measure but failed to intimidate Kashmiris of their just struggle.

He said that every Kashmiri child was ready to render any sacrifice for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland and back Pak Army in this regard.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan appealed media to expose Indian anti-humanity conspiracies and help Kashmiris in this critical time.