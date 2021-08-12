UrduPoint.com

India Fails To Launch Earth Observation Satellite

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

India fails to launch earth observation satellite

NEW DELHI, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday failed to launch its geo imaging earth observation satellite due to a technical anomaly in the cryogenic stage, confirmed ISRO chairman K. Sivan.

"Mission could not be accomplished fully because there is a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage," Sivan was seen saying during the live telecast of the satellite launch.

The launch was scheduled for 5:43 a.m. local time on Thursday. After taking off successfully, ISRO's GSLV-F10 rocket failed to launch the earth observation satellite EOS-3 into the intended orbit.

This was said to be the ISRO's third attempt at launching the satellite. It was first scheduled for March 2020, and then earlier this year, said media reports.

