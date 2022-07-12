UrduPoint.com

India Field As Injured Kohli Misses 1st England ODI

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

India field as injured Kohli misses 1st England ODI

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :India were without injured star batsman Virat Kohli as captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the first one-day international at the Oval on Tuesday.

An India spokesman said Kohli, struggling for runs, had not been considered for the first of the three-match series because of a "mild groin strain".

With Kohli not playing, Shreyas Iyer was set to bat at number three, with England's pace attack including Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, David Willey and Reece Topley.

Fifty-over world champions England, following a 2-1 defeat by India in a three-match Twenty20 series last week, recalled in-form Test batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Red-ball skipper Ben Stokes also returned to a side now led by new limited-overs captain Jos Buttler, the successor to the retired Eoin Morgan.

It was the first time the trio of Bairstow, Root and Stokes had played a 50-over international together since England's dramatic 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, a match decided by a 'Super Over'.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack World Jos David Virat Kohli Craig Overton Reece Topley Shreyas Iyer 2019 Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.