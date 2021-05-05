India FM at G7 says exposed to possible Covid-19 positive cases

New Delhi, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Britain for G7 meetings, said on Wednesday he would hold his talks virtually after being exposed to possible coronavirus cases.

India is not part of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies but was invited by Britain to the talks.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Jaishankar tweeted.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well." Sky news earlier reported there had been two positive cases among the Indian delegation.

Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in-person on Monday evening on the sidelines of the foreign ministers summit.

The US State Department said it had been advised, including by public health professionals in Britain, that its health protocols "would permit us to continue with our G7 activities as planned".

"We have no reason to believe any of our delegation is at risk. We will continue to follow the guidance of public health professionals going forward and abide by the same strict Covid-19 protocols," spokesman Ned price said.

India, the world's second-most populous nation, has been hit by a devastating wave of infections in recent weeks that has taken its total number of cases to more than 20.6 million.

The massive spike has pushed the healthcare system to breaking point, overwhelming hospitals and leading to severe shortages of beds, oxygen and other critical medical supplies.

The G7 was due to discuss coronavirus vaccines Wednesday amid growing pressure on the group to share stockpiles and know-how with poor nations.