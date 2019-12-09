UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Gang-rape Shootings Revives Extrajudicial Killing Fears

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

India gang-rape shootings revives extrajudicial killing fears

New Delhi, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The shooting of four gang-rape and murder suspects by Indian police has highlighted the scourge of extrajudicial killings in a nation grappling with high levels of sexual crimes and a notoriously slow judicial process.

Authorities claimed the four men were killed in a "shootout" during a re-enactment of the attack, carried out just under two weeks ago, in which a 27-year-old veterinarian was raped and murdered, before her body was burnt.

Police were feted with rose petals, and crowds took to the streets cheering the men's deaths, saying "swift justice" had been meted out.

"The law has done its duty," local police chief V.C. Sajjanar told reporters.

These kind of deaths -- dubbed "encounters" in South Asia -- where police claim suspects were killed trying to resist arrest or while escaping from custody, are part of a well-worn script trotted out by authorities.

But human rights campaigners warned of a deepening culture of impunity as police take the law into their own hands.

"Over the decades extrajudicial killings and custodial torture have assumed legal sanctity in India," leading Supreme Court lawyer and founder of the Human Rights Law Network, Colin Gonsalves, told AFP.

"It's worrying that criminality of the police is now getting public approval."After the killings, Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde of the Supreme Court said he had concerns about the use of "instant" justice.

"Justice never ought to be instant. Justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character when it becomes revenge," Bobde said at an event on Saturday.

Related Topics

India Murder Attack Chief Justice Supreme Court Police Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 December 2019

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Finland&#039;s Independence Day celebrated in Abu ..

11 hours ago

12th Arab Strategy Forum to kick off tomorrow

11 hours ago

First International Youth Forum concludes in Abu D ..

11 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.