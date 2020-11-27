UrduPoint.com
India GDP Slumps 7.5%, Worst Among Major Economies

Fri 27th November 2020

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :India's economy contracted 7.5 percent between July and September, performing the poorest among major advanced and emerging economies, official data showed Friday as coronavirus cases surge past nine million.

Although the figures were an improvement on the record 23.9-percent contraction recorded last quarter, they indicate that Asia's third-largest economy is in for a tough fight as it attempts to revive demand and create jobs.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

