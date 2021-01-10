UrduPoint.com
India Grossly Violating Human Rights In IIOJK: JKEM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

India grossly violating human rights in IIOJK: JKEM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that India pretending to be a democracy was grossly violating human rights in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and turned the territory into a military garrison.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKEM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, he said that the Kashmiri people had totally rejected the illegal occupation of India and the illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019.

He added that the Indian authorities had kept the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership in jails and under house detention. Thousands of Kashmiris have been kept in jails under black laws including Public Safety Act (PSA).

The spokesman deplored that a large number of youth, including ten-year-old children, were among the arrested Kashmiris.

He said that it was a humiliation of human rights that the brutal Indian soldiers forcibly disappear innocent Kashmiri youth after being subjected to the worst torture in front of their parents.

He said that no nation can be kept enslaved for long by force. He added that Kashmiri people were fighting for their right birthright to self-determination.

Following the fascist agenda of Hindu extremist organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, the Indian government is depriving the Kashmiri people of all their basic rights, he maintained.

He appealed to the United Nations and the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

