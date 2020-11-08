UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Hails Kamala Harris As History Maker

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:20 PM

India hails Kamala Harris as history maker

Thulasendrapuram, India, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Residents set off firecrackers in the ancestral home of Kamala Harris on Sunday as India celebrated the vice president-elect's victory in the US election, with her uncle hailing her achievement as historic and an inspiration to women and girls.

Harris -- daughter of breast cancer specialist Shyamala Gopalan from the southern Indian city of Chennai -- paid tribute to her late mother, who "believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible" in a national address with president-elect Joe Biden on Saturday.

At Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu state, once home to Harris's maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan, celebrations broke out with people lighting firecrackers, praying at its main temple and waving posters bearing the vice president-elect's face.

Women in the village made a rangoli -- a colourful work of folk art drawn on the ground -- with the words "Congratulations to Kamala Harris".

"It is a matter of pride for the entire womenfolk," housewife Arul Mozhi Sudhakar told AFP.

- 'A lot of firsts' - Harris' uncle, academic Balachandran Gopalan, said his late sister would have been proud of her daughter and that the family would converge in Washington from across the United States and from India, Canada and Mexico to witness her historic inauguration.

"Her mother would have been very happy. She would have asked Kamala to continue what she's doing," the 79-year-old academic told AFP in the capital New Delhi as a huge media contingent crowded outside his home.

"Can you think of any other country where a first-generation immigrant would go to the highest office... It's a lot of firsts. And at a major time in US history. And that she's there as VP means a lot." His niece's lifetime of accomplishments -- she was also California's first Black attorney general and the first woman of South Asian heritage elected to the US Senate -- would be an inspiration to other Indian-American immigrants, he added.

"Lots of (Indian-American) children who earlier were interested in the annual Spelling Bee contest are now going to be interested in US politics," he quipped.

"I think young children, especially young girls, are more motivated and enthused. That's a good thing." Gopalan said he had further hopes for his trailblazing niece -- including a presidential run.

- 'Ray of hope' - In Delhi, people cheered the Harris family's Indian origins.

Yash Iyer, 25, told AFP: "It's a proud moment for us too as Indians since she traces her roots here." "Kamala Harris being the US VP is a monumental accomplishment not only for the US and Indians but for women across the globe," Smitashree Mishra, who works in international health and development, told AFP.

"What I take away from this victory is a ray of hope, hope to stand strong in a society that constantly judges you on archaic notions of gender, race and ethnicity... I am proud as a woman to see another woman represent our perspective in the politics of the world's most powerful country." Shopkeeper Murlidhar Aggarwal said Harris' success showed that people from minority backgrounds could "reach the highest offices" in the US.

"Even in India, it should be like that -- the only thing that should matter is if the person is qualified for the job." Early Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden and Harris.

"Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans," Modi wrote about Harris.

"Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.

The Biden-Harris victory was splashed across India's Sunday newspaper front pages.

Harris "creates history", The Sunday Express said along with the headline: "Finally."

Related Topics

Election India Delhi Senate Prime Minister World Minority Washington Canada Narendra Modi Job Young Chennai New Delhi Temple United States Mexico Women Sunday Breast Cancer Family Media All From Race Asia P

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

36 minutes ago

Record US election turnout: Continuing trend since ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.