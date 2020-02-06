UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Handed Third Consecutive Fine For Slow Over Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

India handed third consecutive fine for slow over rate

Dubai, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :India's players were fined 80 percent of their match fees after Wednesday's first one-day international against New Zealand for a slow over rate, the International cricket Council (ICC) announced.

It was the third consecutive match that Virat Kohli's side had been fined for the offence, having been deducted 40 percent following the fourth T20 international against the Black Caps, and 20 percent after the fifth T20I last Sunday, when Rohit Sharma stood in for Kohli as skipper.

Kohli accepted the charge after India's four-wicket defeat in Hamilton on Wednesday.

ICC rules state that teams are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over they fall short of bowling in a specified time.

India failed to bowl four overs before the cut-off point as New Zealand chased down 348 to win thanks to Ross Taylor's unbeaten century.

Related Topics

India Cricket Century T20 ICC Hamilton Virat Kohli Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

1 minute ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

16 minutes ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

46 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.