India Has No Justification To Celebrate Her Republic Day: GPKSC :

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

India has no justification to celebrate her Republic Day: GPKSC :

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) : , Jan 24 (APP):UK based Kashmiris rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) said on Sunday that India has no justification to celebrate its Republic Day as her occupational forces were engaged in trampling basic rights of the Jammu and Kashmir people.

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and President of the Organization Kala Khan while condemning India's long unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of disputed Jammu Kashmir State, said in a joint statement issued in London and Mirpur simultaneously on Sunday, "Notwithstanding their leaders commitments of holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their political fate under UN Resolutions, the Indian rulers resorted to brute force and with its military might are desperate to silence the voices of dissent in the territory", the Kashmiri leaders said.

They said that despotic India, which had deprived millions of Kashmiris of their fundamental rights at gunpoint, had no right whatsoever to celebrate its Republic Day and declared the Kashmiri people's resolve to observe it as Black Day like all previous years.

The GPKSC leaders appealed to the Kashmiris hailing across LoC and rest of the World including Diaspora community to observe a complete strike on the Indian Republic Day, January 26, Monday to express their resentment against the long illegal occupation of their motherland by India.

