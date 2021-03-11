UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Has No Qualification To Become UNSC Permanent Member: Chinese Scholar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

India has no qualification to become UNSC permanent member: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) ::India strongly dreams to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) but now it is wantonly violating its resolutions. Therefore, it has no qualification to be a permanent member of it.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Chinese diplomat in South Asian countries in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed area between India and Pakistan, which is determined by the United Nations Resolution of August 13, 1948, the resolution of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan of January 5, 1949, the Simla Agreement of July 2, 1972 and other documents jointly accepted by India and Pakistan.

India's abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir means that the internationally disputed territory of the area was forcibly transformed into "Indian territory" by India, which is unacceptable to Pakistan and the international community. In addition, India's designation of Ladakh as its Union Territory involves Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India border, which has an impact on the stability of the overall bilateral relations.

Cheng Xizhong remarked that time has proved that the Narendra Modi regime has committed three crimes: first, it has seriously damaged the authority of the United Nations; second, it has seriously damaged relations with neighboring countries; third, it has seriously undermined regional peace and stability.

All these should be condemned by the whole international community.

The purpose of the Narendra Modi regime is to promote the integration of the country of Hindu extreme nationalism. To achieve this, India sees Pakistan and islam as enemies. The abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is the result of the long-term premeditation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Its fundamental purpose is to strengthen the control over Jammu and Kashmir and change its population structure, so as to bring the whole region into the territory of India.

However, the Narendra Modi regime's move has exacerbated the domestic political division and made Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) more and more volatile. The Narendra Modi regime's practice does not conform to the procedures stipulated in India's constitution and violates democratic principles. It has been criticized by Indian National Congress and other parties. This practice also has a psychological impact on ethnic minorities in other regions, fearing that the Indian government will deal with them as it does with Kashmiris.

Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed area identified by many UN resolutions. The behavior of the Narendra Modi regime exposes the hegemonic mentality of Hindu extreme nationalism, which despises international law, the United Nation and the world community. It damages the relations with Pakistan and China. At the same time, it has also damaged its international image as "the world's largest democracy", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations China Democracy Narendra Modi Simla Jammu Same January July August Border Congress All Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

11 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

26 minutes ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

41 minutes ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

52 minutes ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

1 hour ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.