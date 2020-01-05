India has to return to UN mechanism on Kashmir: JKCHR

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 05 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) said on Sunday Kashmir dispute has been duly described by the United Nations (UN) Security Council as "the greatest and the gravest single issue in international affairs" and its resolution demanded, expedition, urgency and immediacy.

Government of India has surrendered itself at the UN Security Council for a UN supervised vote.

JKCHR President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani said in a statement, issued on Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self Determination day, the Jammu and Kashmir people observed at both sides of the LoC and rest of the world on Sunday.

He said India cannot succeed in holding the people of Jammu and Kashmir against their will by the use of brute force.

India and Pakistan should have to return to Resolutions of 13 August 1948 and January 5, 1949, because these two resolutions have won the express agreement of both India and Pakistan.

"In addition to return to the basic mechanism, we have a template advanced by the United States of America".

US has favoured an "agreed" – and not an imposed solution. The three element proposed by US, namely "first, a definite period for demilitarization; secondly, the scope of demilitarization and quantum of forces that will remain at the end of the period of demilitarization; thirdly, the day for the formal induction into office of the Plebiscite Administrator", needs urgent revisiting for peace and security in the region.

Dr. Nazir Gilani said, "The ultimate objective of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations has been written into solemn agreements by the two Governments and endorsed by the Security Council.

These agreements have been affirmed and reaffirmed by the two governments many times. The world community has said that the legendary people of Kashmir are "worthy of the right of their own self-determination through a free, secure and impartial plebiscite" and holding these people under lock and key by Indian security forces since 05 August 2019 is a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 38, 39, 47 and 91.

Government of India has to vacate its Political vandalism, military aggression and cultural invasion, in Jammu and Kashmir. Consent of the people is the basis of any legitimacy of governance and India has lost it.

Government of India has to yield to "The ultimate objective of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations".

Dr. Nazir Gilani said that China, has very rightly highlighted the peculiar nature of Kashmir case. China has said, "This dispute has another peculiar feature. From the very beginning, the Council began with an agreement between two parties. In fact, before the two parties directly concerned ever appeared before the Council, the two parties agreed that the plebiscite should be the answer. What did the Council do? The Council tried to build a solution on this prior agreement that the two parties had before they came to this Council. So the idea of a plebiscite was not imposed by the Council on the two parties." JKCHR President reminded India of her statement made at the 533rd meeting of the UN Security council held on 01 March 1951stating that, "The people of Kashmir are not mere chattels to be disposed of according to a rigid formula; their future must be decided in their own interests and in accordance with their own desires", and has urged India to vacate her occupation and imprisonment of the people and allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir, to set up a responsible Government as designated by the UN for holding a free, secure and impartial plebiscite.