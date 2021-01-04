UrduPoint.com
India Has Violated UNSC Resolutions, Charter Principles, Akram Says On Its Membership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan has reacted to some tall claims made by India about its role in international affairs in a video released Sunday timed with New Delhi's assumption of a non-permanent seat on the Security Council, saying it stands in violations of the 15-member body's resolutions and UN Charter principles.

"It's true colours will be revealed during its 2-year tenure on the Security Council," Ambassador Munir Akram said of India, when asked by APP to comment on its assertion that India was a voice of reason and votary of international law.

"Indians are all talk," the Pakistani envoy said, adding, "Let's see how well they serve the developing countries!" On its part, he said Pakistan is doing this in action -- Prime Minister Imran Khan's debt initiative, creation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), 10-point priority financing agenda, halting illicit financial flows from developing countries and sustainable infrastructure investment facility.

Those initiatives, he added, came from Pakistan.

"What has India done?," Ambassador Akram asked, pointing out that it opposed new SDRs and wider and longer debt suspension in the G20 (industrialized countries) discussions.

"It (India) has not opposed sanctions against Iran or US unilateral coercive measures against other developing countries," the Pakistani envoy added.

"It's proposals on U.N.Security Council reforms are undemocratic and self-serving, aiming to secure permanent membership of the Security Council and other advantages for itself," he said.

