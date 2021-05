New Delhi, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, the government said Saturday.

The 4,187 new deaths took India's overall toll to 238,270 since the pandemic started. It added another 401,078 new cases in 24 hours taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million.