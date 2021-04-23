India hospital fire kills 13 Covid patients: official

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Thirteen Covid-19 patients died when a fire broke out in a hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai before dawn on Friday, a local official told AFP.

"There were 17 patients inside when a fire broke out in the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital, out of which 13 died and four have been shifted to other facilities," fire department official Morrison Khavari said.