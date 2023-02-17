UrduPoint.com

India Impeding Just Solution To Kashmir Dispute: Masarat Alam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Masarat Alam Butt has said that India, for over seven decades, has been impeding the just solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Masarat Alam Butt in his message from India's infamous Tihar jail said the people of Kashmir have the right to seek the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per their wishes and aspirations.

"Permanent peace will continue to elude South Asia, unless the lingering Kashmir dispute is settled," he added.

He said peace in South Asia, in particular, and the world in general, was at stake due to India's intransigence, and Pakistan had always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through result-oriented talks with India.

The APHC chairman said, "Modi must remember that India's policy of repression is bound to fail in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India must be clearly told to fulfill its pledges made before the United Nations (UN) to resolve the Kashmir dispute." Masarat Alam Butt said the global community had a responsibility in helping resolve the Kashmir dispute and urged the UN to play its rightful role and resolve the Kashmir dispute, as per its Security Council resolutions.

