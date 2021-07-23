UrduPoint.com
India Landslides Kill 36, Dozens More Trapped: Official

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

India landslides kill 36, dozens more trapped: official

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Thirty-six people have died in landslides caused by heavy monsoon downpours in western India, with dozens more feared trapped, an official said Friday.

Three landslides hit Raigad district on Thursday, a local official told AFP, as uninterrupted rain left thousands stranded in Maharashtra state, home to India's financial capital Mumbai.

"At least 35 to 40 people are still trapped, we are trying to rescue them," the official said.

