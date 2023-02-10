India launches rocket carrying 3 satellites

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said it successfully launched a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV-D2) and placed three satellites into the intended orbit on Friday morning.

The SSLV-D2 launch took place at 9:18 a.m. local time (0348GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the space agency said in a statement.

"Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits," it tweeted shortly after the launch.

It was the space agency's second developmental flight of the SSLV, as the debut flight in August last year failed to place two satellites into the targeted orbit.

The agency then stated that a committee would investigate and make recommendations for further action.

According to an ISRO mission description, the 344-pound (156 kg) EOS-07 is an experimental satellite whose mission objectives revolve around developing and demonstrating new instruments on a short schedule.