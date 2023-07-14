Open Menu

India Launches Rocket To Land Spacecraft On Moon

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Sriharikota, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :India on Friday launched a rocket seeking to land an unmanned spacecraft on the surface of the Moon, a live feed showed, its second attempt to become only the fourth country to do so.

The rocket lifted off from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, as thousands of enthusiasts clapped and cheered.

The world's most populous nation has a cut-price aerospace programme that is rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global space powers.

Only Russia, the United States and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

