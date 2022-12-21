India logs 131 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:India reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry's data released on Wednesday morning, the active caseload stood at 3,408. The country also logged three new related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 530,680 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ministry said so far 44,142,242 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.