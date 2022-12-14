India logs 152 new COVID-19 cases with no deaths reported

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :India's health ministry said on Wednesday that 152 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with no COVID-19-related deaths reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

This is the third time since March 2020 that no deaths due to the pandemic were reported from the South Asian country in the span of 24 hours.

The active caseload currently stands at 3,846, according to data released by the government.

The overall death toll remains at 530,658 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said so far 44,140,743 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India.

So far over 908 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, showed the ministry's data on Wednesday.