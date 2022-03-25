UrduPoint.com

India Logs 1,685 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

India logs 1,685 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,016,372 on Friday, as 1,685 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 83 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 516,755.

There are still 21,530 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 897 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 60th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in India.

So far 42,478,087 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 2,499 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

