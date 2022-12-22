India logs 185 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) --:India reported 185 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, according to official data on Thursday.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, the active caseload stands at 3,402.

The country also logged one COVID-19 related death during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,681 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

So far, 44,142,432 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.