UrduPoint.com

India Logs 9,923 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

India logs 9,923 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The number of daily new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in India, with 9,923 added over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 43,319,396, showed the data released by the Federal health ministry on Tuesday.

After falling to around 2,000 new cases per day till a few weeks ago, the incidence of COVID-19 has begun to rise once again in the South Asian country, crossing the 13,000-mark a couple of days ago.

Besides, 17 more deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning took the death toll to 524,890.

The daily positivity rate in the country presently stands at 2.55 percent, and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 percent, according to the federal health ministry.

Presently, there are 79,313 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, an increase of 2,613 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,715,193 COVID-19 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 7,293 discharged in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From Asia

Recent Stories

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

22 minutes ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

44 minutes ago
 90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

2 hours ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.