India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland elected to UNSC for 2-year terms

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland were elected non-permanent members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, but the contest for one African seat will go into second round of balloting in the General Assembly as the candidates failed to muster the required two-thirds majority.

India (184 votes) and Mexico (187) votes ran unopposed as both were endorsed by the Asian and Latin American groups respectively.

Ireland (128 votes) and Norway (130 votes) won Western seats, as Canada, the third contestant, fell short of the required 128 votes.

The race between Kenya (113 votes) and Djibouti (78 votes), who competed for one African seat, remained undecided as both fell below the required 128 mark. Balloting to decide the African seat will resume tomorrow.

The Security Council has five permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France — and 10 members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms, with seats allocated to regional groups.

Commenting on India's election to the 15-member Council, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram. said, "it will not alter the fact that Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is a flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions and the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite." It will be India's 8th term as non-permanent member of the Council.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has already launched its candidature for 2025-26 term, election to which will be held in 2024. The year 2012 was the last time Pakistan served on the Council.

In the past, Pakistan was on the Council in 1952–1953 , 1968–1969 , 1971976– 1977, 1983–1984 , 1993–1994 , 2003–2004, 2012–2013.