UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Monsoon Death Toll Climbs To 127, Dozens Still Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

India monsoon death toll climbs to 127, dozens still missing

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 127 Sunday, officials said, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing.

The country's western coast has been inundated by torrential rains since Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of further downpours over the next few days.

Flooding and landslides are common during India's treacherous monsoon season, which also often sees poorly constructed buildings buckle after days of non-stop rain.

Experts say climate change has caused the annual deluge to increase in frequency and intensity.

In Maharashtra state, 117 people have been killed, including more than 40 in a large landslide that hit the hillside village of Taliye some 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of Mumbai Thursday.

Villager Jayram Mahaske, whose relatives remained trapped, told AFP that "many people were washed away as they were trying to run away" from the landslide.

Another villager, Govind Malusare, said his nephew's body had been found after the landslide hit his family's home, but that his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece were still missing.

The landslip flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, leaving just two concrete structures standing and cutting off power, local residents told AFP.

In Posare village 210 kilometres south of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force said four bodies were found overnight.

In parts of Chiplun, water levels rose to nearly 20 feet (six metres) on Thursday after 24 hours of uninterrupted rain. The water levels have since started to recede.

Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital also reportedly died after power supply to ventilators was cut off.

"The water level reached the ceiling of my shop, there was so much water inside," a shopkeeper told Indian news broadcaster NDTV, pointing to sludge and debris around him.

"All the shops in this area have been completely damaged. The flood has left so much soil behind, we can't even resume work." Rescuers were working in waist-deep mud to search for 100 people still missing in the state with the help of excavators.

- Record rainfall - In neighbouring Goa, a woman was feared to have drowned from the flooding, officials said, in what Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said were the "worst floods since 1982".

North Goa official Ajit Roy told AFP floodwaters have since receded with people who were evacuated returning to their homes.

In the coastal plains spanning Maharashtra and Goa, floodwater levels remained elevated after rivers burst their banks and forced terrified residents to seek safety on rooftops and upper floors.

Further south in Karnataka state, the death toll rose to nine overnight, with four others missing, officials said.

Power supply was disrupted in the 11 affected districts and there were crop losses across vast swathes of land.

Climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said climate change was warming the Arabian Sea.

The higher water temperatures were causing the air above to becoming warmer and hold more moisture, sparking more extreme rainfall events, he said.

"We are seeing a three-fold rise in widespread extreme rainfall events... since 1950," Koll told AFP, citing a study he co-authored that was published in Nature.

He added that a hill station south of Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar, reported 594 millimetres of rain on Friday -- the highest since the start of records a century ago.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Century Chief Minister Flood Water Died Women Sunday Family All From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

52 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five new sites in Arab, Europe regions inscribed o ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.