India Monsoon Death Toll Jumps To 115

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:01 AM

India monsoon death toll jumps to 115

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from monsoon-triggered landslides and building collapses jumped to 115 Saturday, Indian authorities said, with more than 135,000 people evacuated and dozens still missing.

Torrential downpours have lashed India's western coast in recent days, sparking landslides near the financial capital Mumbai and causing the worst floods in decades in the resort state of Goa.

