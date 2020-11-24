ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :India should not take Pakistan's desire for peace as a weakness as the country's armed forces were fully prepared to counter any threat to its sovereignty and integrity, a senior security official said Tuesday.

"India is involved in terrorist attacks in Pakistan … but we are alive to this threat, and our security forces and the brave people of Pakistan are fully determined to foil nefarious designs of the Hindu extremist regime," the official said while talking to a select group of journalists here.

Speaking on the acts of terrorism in the country, he said New Delhi was not only hell bent on creating instability and insecurity inside Pakistan but was also endangering the regional peace.

The dossier unveiled by Islamabad recently, he said, contained "irrefutable evidence" of India's sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan. It extensively documented India's active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

He said India was secretly financing terrorist organizations based outside Pakistan to carry out attacks to impede implementation of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The official said the world could not afford to ignore India's rogue behaviour anymore. Pakistan had already highlighted India's terrorist activities at different levels and forums, and its armed forces reserved the right to defend the country in every possible way, he added.

He said the world needed to confront India's "ideology of hate", just as it had confronted the despicable acts of ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) and Al-Qaeda and their associated terrorist groups.

The security official said Hindu supremacist organizations, especially the fascist RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), had for decades preached violent suppression of 180 million Muslims within India.

"India has used terrorism as an instrument of its coercive policies against every one of its neighbours also. Over the last decade, thousands of Pakistanis have been killed or injured as a result of such Indian-sponsored terrorist attacks," he added.

He said the state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was once such glaring example of India's fascist policies. However, he maintained, all such tactics had done little to frustrate the indigenous and legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination.

"No amount of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters will be able to diminish Kashmiris' desire for freedom," he said.

The international community should seek to prosecute Indian civil and military personnel involved in the state terrorism, war crimes and crimes against humanity, he maintained.

"Pakistan's resilient and strong security agencies and armed forces remain committed to protect its people and land," he concluded.\932