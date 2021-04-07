UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

India once again registers over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

NEW DELHI, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 115,736 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours in India, said official data released by the Federal health ministry on Wednesday.

The latest single-day spike, highest so far, took the total tally in the country to 12,801,785.

This is the second time within this week when more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India. Earlier, 103,558 new cases were reported on Monday.

Besides, as many as 630 deaths took place due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 166,177, revealed the ministry's data.

There are still 843,473 active cases in the country, while 11,792,135 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 55,250 active cases during the previous 24 hours, out of which a maximum of 20,916 were reported from the south-western state of Maharashtra.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few days, as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India.

